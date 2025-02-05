Delhi Polls: Allegations of Cash Distribution and Exit Poll Predictions

In a dramatic turn of events, Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate for New Delhi, has levied serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, asserting that they distributed money during polling. Dikshit claimed the incident occurred in Ansari Nagar, close to AIIMS, spotlighting two AAP volunteers allegedly involved. 'The scale on which it happened this time has never happened before,' Dikshit declared, emphasizing a shift in electoral dynamics.

The Delhi Assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday across all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory, setting the stage for a politically charged atmosphere. Meanwhile, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi Urban Development Minister, expressed the Aam Aadmi Party's confidence in retaining power, challenging exit poll predictions. Bhardwaj noted that historically, exit polls have consistently underestimated AAP's performance, citing successful results in past elections contrary to forecasts.

Despite AAP's optimism, most exit polls suggest a robust performance by BJP, predicting the party could seize control in Delhi with 51-60 seats out of 70, with Congress's prospects appearing bleak. The polls, released post-voting, offer a mixed forecast, with a minority hinting at another AAP victory. As anticipation builds, the official count is set for February 8.

