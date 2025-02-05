Arab Americans for Trump Rebrands Amid Controversial Gaza Proposal

The group that played a pivotal role in Donald Trump's Arab American voter outreach has rebranded as Arab Americans for Peace. The rebranding follows Trump's recent suggestion at a press conference to "take over" Gaza, which the group opposes.

Following the press conference, chaired alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump's proposal to transform Gaza saw backlash from the group. Chairman Bishara Bahbah emphasized the opposition to relocating Palestinians and stressed the group's longstanding commitment to peace efforts.

Arab Americans for Trump was instrumental in Trump's 2024 election campaign, particularly in swing states like Michigan and Arizona. The group often organized meetings between Arab American community leaders and key Trump allies. Although independent, they played a role in Trump's historic win in Dearborn, Michigan. Bahbah mentioned they had been contemplating the name change long before, seeking alignment with their primary peace advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)