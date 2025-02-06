Left Menu

Guatemala Agrees to Accept US Deportees Under New Immigration Pact

Guatemala, under President Bernardo Arevalo, will accept deportees from the US from other countries under a new 'safe third country' agreement. The policy includes increasing deportation flights by 40% and signals a shift in handling immigration amid ongoing concerns about the legality and economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:02 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Guatemala has agreed to accept migrants from other countries deported from the United States, according to an agreement announced by President Bernardo Arevalo.

The 'safe third country' agreement, revealed after Arevalo's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will see deportees returned to their home countries at the expense of the US.

President Arevalo confirmed that Guatemala will increase deportee flights by 40%, accommodating both nationals and foreigners. This move aligns with a broader regional immigration strategy amid Trump's administration's aggressive deportation stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

