Guatemala Agrees to Accept US Deportees Under New Immigration Pact

In a significant diplomatic development, Guatemala has agreed to accept migrants from other countries deported from the United States, according to an agreement announced by President Bernardo Arevalo.

The 'safe third country' agreement, revealed after Arevalo's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will see deportees returned to their home countries at the expense of the US.

President Arevalo confirmed that Guatemala will increase deportee flights by 40%, accommodating both nationals and foreigners. This move aligns with a broader regional immigration strategy amid Trump's administration's aggressive deportation stance.

