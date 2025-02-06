France's Tumultuous Budget Battle: A Political Victory for Bayrou
France's government averted a no-confidence vote, securing the 2025 budget amidst political turmoil. With no parliamentary majority, Prime Minister François Bayrou used special constitutional powers to pass the budget, aiming to reduce France's deficit to 5.4% of GDP. The budget adoption is seen as a crucial step for financial stability.
The French government survived a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, leading to the adoption of the 2025 budget, an outcome that alleviated investor concerns in one of the globe's primary economies and stabilized the eurozone.
Without a parliamentary majority, Prime Minister François Bayrou exercised special constitutional powers to secure the budget's passage, inciting the no-confidence motion. Only 128 lawmakers backed the move, far short of the required 289 votes. Consequently, as dictated by France's Constitution, the budget has now automatically become law.
This development follows a period of political upheaval after President Emmanuel Macron's snap elections, which failed to produce a decisive parliamentary majority. Appointed in December amid political discord, Bayrou's adoption of the budget is vital for reducing France's deficit, with measures including spending cuts and tax hikes totaling 50 billion euros.
