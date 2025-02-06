Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Outcry

President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to transform war-torn Gaza into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has drawn severe global criticism. Nations such as Russia, China, and Germany have voiced strong opposition, warning that the plan could intensify regional tensions and foster new hatred.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the President's idea, emphasizing its innovative nature while clarifying that no military deployment in Gaza has been committed. Trump's suggestion, interpreted by some as a bargaining strategy, includes the temporary relocation of Gazans during reconstruction, raising international law concerns.

Officials worldwide, influenced by Trump's former aide Jared Kushner's description of Gaza as 'valuable' waterfront property, expressed skepticism. Palestinian statements from Gaza reject displacement, whilst Saudi Arabia and regional leaders reaffirm traditional stances, opposing land annexations and demanding a Palestinian state before normalizing relations with Israel.

