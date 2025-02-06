Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Outcry

President Donald Trump's proposal to create a Middle Eastern 'Riviera' in Gaza, post-war, has received backlash from world powers like Russia and China, with suggestions the plan could incite new tensions. Trump's approach has led to concerns over its potential breach of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:28 IST
Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Outcry
Trump

President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to transform war-torn Gaza into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has drawn severe global criticism. Nations such as Russia, China, and Germany have voiced strong opposition, warning that the plan could intensify regional tensions and foster new hatred.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the President's idea, emphasizing its innovative nature while clarifying that no military deployment in Gaza has been committed. Trump's suggestion, interpreted by some as a bargaining strategy, includes the temporary relocation of Gazans during reconstruction, raising international law concerns.

Officials worldwide, influenced by Trump's former aide Jared Kushner's description of Gaza as 'valuable' waterfront property, expressed skepticism. Palestinian statements from Gaza reject displacement, whilst Saudi Arabia and regional leaders reaffirm traditional stances, opposing land annexations and demanding a Palestinian state before normalizing relations with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025