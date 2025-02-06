Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. and South Africa at G20 Crossroads

Amid growing tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that he will not be attending the forthcoming G20 summit in South Africa. The decision follows a recent statement from President Donald Trump, who threatened to cut off funding to South Africa over alleged land confiscation issues without providing evidence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to these claims, defending South Africa's land redistribution approach. This policy aims to rectify historical injustices resulting from colonial and apartheid-era land dispossession, ensuring equitable access to land for Black South Africans.

The controversy is further fueled by racially charged remarks from Trump and his ally, Elon Musk, sparking a broader debate over the ongoing socio-economic disparities. As South Africa holds the G20 presidency in 2024-2025, this diplomatic row looms over the summit scheduled in Johannesburg on February 20-21.

(With inputs from agencies.)