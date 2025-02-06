Netanyahu Supports Trump's Gaza Migration Proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stepped into a storm of criticism by expressing support for a proposal put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Gaza. Trump's suggestion to permit Palestinians to temporarily leave Gaza and return later faced widespread international condemnation.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu stated, "The actual idea of allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave. I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza."

Netanyahu's remarks have added fuel to the fire in an already tense international debate concerning the relocation and return of Palestinians, highlighting the ongoing complexities and challenges in addressing the need for reconstruction in the conflict-ridden region.

