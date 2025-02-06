California's Plea for Federal Aid Amid Catastrophic Fires
California Governor Gavin Newsom has urged President Trump to provide federal disaster relief for California following devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Despite political differences, the governor and the president discussed supporting recovery efforts, highlighting the costliness and damage of this natural disaster.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has officially requested federal disaster relief from President Donald Trump following a series of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles that obliterated entire neighborhoods. Despite historically strained relations, both leaders have shown a willingness to set aside past disagreements, notably those concerning water policy, for the recovery effort's sake.
Governor Newsom's visit to the White House succeeded a line of Capitol Hill discussions with legislators. His office released a statement highlighting the necessity for federal aid to assist recovery work and support impacted families. The collaboration between the Trump administration and local authorities has been recognized positively by Newsom's office.
The fires, burning from January 7 and now fully contained, spanned an area nearly the size of Washington, D.C., claiming 29 lives and ruining over 16,000 structures. With AccuWeather estimating economic losses exceeding $250 billion, these wildfires are potentially the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
The California Legislature passes a USD 2.5 billion package to help the Los Angeles area recover from recent wildfires, reports AP.