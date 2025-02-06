Philippine Senate's Role in Impeachment of Vice-President Duterte
The Philippine Senate will address the impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Duterte on June 2 when Congress reconvenes post-midterm elections. Senate President Francis Escudero emphasized the legal requirement for senators to be sworn in during a session to act as jurors in the impeachment process.
The impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Duterte will be taken up by the Philippine Senate on June 2, following the midterm elections. Senate President Francis Escudero provided this timeline during a briefing held on Thursday.
Escudero explained that legal procedures require the senators, who will serve as jurors, to take an oath while Congress is in session in order to form an impeachment court.
Underlining the procedural necessity, Escudero remarked, 'Legally, it cannot be done' if the session is not in effect.
