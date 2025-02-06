Left Menu

Philippine Senate's Role in Impeachment of Vice-President Duterte

The Philippine Senate will address the impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Duterte on June 2 when Congress reconvenes post-midterm elections. Senate President Francis Escudero emphasized the legal requirement for senators to be sworn in during a session to act as jurors in the impeachment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:14 IST
Philippine Senate's Role in Impeachment of Vice-President Duterte
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Duterte will be taken up by the Philippine Senate on June 2, following the midterm elections. Senate President Francis Escudero provided this timeline during a briefing held on Thursday.

Escudero explained that legal procedures require the senators, who will serve as jurors, to take an oath while Congress is in session in order to form an impeachment court.

Underlining the procedural necessity, Escudero remarked, 'Legally, it cannot be done' if the session is not in effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025