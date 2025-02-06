Australian Lawmaker Changes Name to 'Aussie Trump' in Political Protest

An Australian state lawmaker has officially adopted the name 'Aussie Trump' in an unusual stand against the ruling center-left Labor Party. The lawmaker, previously known as Ben Dawkins, announced the change on social media as a protest.

Representing as an independent in Western Australia's upper house, Trump accused the Labor government of 'tyranny and systematic corruption' in a defiant social media post. He also mimicked former U.S. President Donald Trump's call for increased fossil fuel extraction, urging voters to oust Labor.

The name change comes as Labor prepares for an election in resource-rich Western Australia next month, followed by a national election due by May. Aussie Trump was expelled from the Labor Party in 2023 following alleged breaches of family violence restraining orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)