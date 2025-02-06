Nissan Seeks New Partner After Ending Talks with Honda
Nissan Motor is searching for a new partner after deciding to halt negotiations with Honda Motor to form a joint holding company. Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida met Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe to inform him of their decision to scrap their memorandum of understanding regarding the potential merger.
Nissan Motor is actively seeking a new partner as it plans to conclude its negotiations with Honda Motor for forming a joint holding company, according to Bloomberg sources.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida has reportedly conveyed to Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe his intention to terminate their memorandum of understanding about a potential merger, following earlier reports by Reuters.
This strategic move marks a significant shift for Nissan as it explores new partnership opportunities in the wake of the decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
