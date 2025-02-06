Nissan Seeks New Partner After Ending Talks with Honda

Nissan Motor is actively seeking a new partner as it plans to conclude its negotiations with Honda Motor for forming a joint holding company, according to Bloomberg sources.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida has reportedly conveyed to Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe his intention to terminate their memorandum of understanding about a potential merger, following earlier reports by Reuters.

This strategic move marks a significant shift for Nissan as it explores new partnership opportunities in the wake of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)