Controversy Erupts Over TTD's Religious Adherence Policy

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes TTD's action against non-Hindu employees. He urges Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to reconsider, questioning the Waqf Amendment Bill's support by Naidu's party. TTD identifies 18 non-Hindu employees for disciplinary action, proposing transfers or retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:26 IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken disciplinary action against its employees engaging in non-Hindu religious practices, prompting criticism from AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. He argues that such steps project a misguided message and has called upon Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to reevaluate his stance.

Owaisi also questions the consistency of Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which supports the Waqf (Amendment) Bill allowing non-Muslim members on Muslim waqf boards. He contends that permitting non-Muslim board members contradicts the sacrosanct nature of the Waqf board and represents an unjust policy.

Responding to the outcry, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirms the State government's position, indicating no changes in their pre-election promises. TTD, under the chairmanship of BR Naidu, has identified 18 employees for disciplinary measures, including potential transfers or voluntary retirement, to preserve the institution's spiritual integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

