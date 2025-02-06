Vivek Ramaswamy Reshapes 2026 Ohio Gubernatorial Race
Vivek Ramaswamy's anticipated run for Ohio governor is impacting the 2026 election as Robert Sprague shifts his focus to the secretary of state role. Sprague endorses Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, who plans reforms including eliminating state income tax and revising energy policies.
- Country:
- United States
Vivek Ramaswamy's anticipated gubernatorial run is shaking up Ohio's 2026 election landscape. State Treasurer Robert Sprague has decided to pursue the secretary of state position, backing Ramaswamy in his likely bid for governor.
Ramaswamy, known for his biotech entrepreneurship and brief tenure leading a government efficiency initiative under former President Trump, is expected to introduce reforms targeting state income taxes and energy policies. His 'outsider mentality' is seen as advantageous for addressing systemic issues in Ohio's capital.
Sprague's endorsement sidesteps Attorney General Dave Yost, another contender for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Meanwhile, various candidates scramble for positions in the reshaping political arena, including Dr. Bryan Hambley, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Dialogue: First Contact Between Mexico and New U.S. Secretary of State
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Secretary of State's Strategic Visit in El Salvador
Arab Leaders Urge Secretary of State to Involve Palestinians in Reconstruction
US Secretary of State Rubio Declines G20 Summit Invitation Amid Criticism