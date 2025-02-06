Vivek Ramaswamy Reshapes 2026 Ohio Gubernatorial Race

Vivek Ramaswamy's anticipated gubernatorial run is shaking up Ohio's 2026 election landscape. State Treasurer Robert Sprague has decided to pursue the secretary of state position, backing Ramaswamy in his likely bid for governor.

Ramaswamy, known for his biotech entrepreneurship and brief tenure leading a government efficiency initiative under former President Trump, is expected to introduce reforms targeting state income taxes and energy policies. His 'outsider mentality' is seen as advantageous for addressing systemic issues in Ohio's capital.

Sprague's endorsement sidesteps Attorney General Dave Yost, another contender for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Meanwhile, various candidates scramble for positions in the reshaping political arena, including Dr. Bryan Hambley, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.

