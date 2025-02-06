Left Menu

Vivek Ramaswamy Reshapes 2026 Ohio Gubernatorial Race

Vivek Ramaswamy's anticipated run for Ohio governor is impacting the 2026 election as Robert Sprague shifts his focus to the secretary of state role. Sprague endorses Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, who plans reforms including eliminating state income tax and revising energy policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:29 IST
Vivek Ramaswamy Reshapes 2026 Ohio Gubernatorial Race
Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Country:
  • United States

Vivek Ramaswamy's anticipated gubernatorial run is shaking up Ohio's 2026 election landscape. State Treasurer Robert Sprague has decided to pursue the secretary of state position, backing Ramaswamy in his likely bid for governor.

Ramaswamy, known for his biotech entrepreneurship and brief tenure leading a government efficiency initiative under former President Trump, is expected to introduce reforms targeting state income taxes and energy policies. His 'outsider mentality' is seen as advantageous for addressing systemic issues in Ohio's capital.

Sprague's endorsement sidesteps Attorney General Dave Yost, another contender for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Meanwhile, various candidates scramble for positions in the reshaping political arena, including Dr. Bryan Hambley, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025