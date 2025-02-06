BJP Confident of Victory as Exit Polls Predict Win Over AAP in Delhi

In a bold assertion, BJP MP Yogendra Chandoliya announced on Wednesday that exit polls indicate a victory for the BJP, claiming it has 'defeated' Arvind Kejriwal's 'corrupt government.' Delhi's 70-member assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 60.42 percent.

Following the closure of assembly election polls, exit surveys predominantly predicted a BJP triumph in forming the next Delhi government. Vote counting is scheduled for February 8. The BJP is set on reclaiming the National Capital, while AAP is striving for a third term. 'From the outset, we have stated that the BJP will govern Delhi. Prime Minister Modi's assurance will prove effective. After eleven years of misgovernance, people are decisive in voting out Kejriwal,' Chandoliya conveyed to ANI.

Most exit polls consistently suggest BJP's imminent governance victory. 'I am certain we will form the government,' Chandoliya declared, citing the exit polls. While most predictors show BJP leading, some anticipate a narrower contest. AAP's streak in the administrations of past two terms adds to the electoral intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)