Congress Demands Urgent Debate on US Deportations of Indian Nationals

In a significant parliamentary move, Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi has called for an adjournment debate in the Lok Sabha, drawing attention to the recent deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States. Gogoi described the conditions of deportation as 'deeply distressing and humiliating,' insisting that the matter demands urgent attention to prevent further dehumanization and uphold the dignity of Indian citizens globally.

Gogoi's notice underscored harrowing reports of individuals being shackled and subjected to degrading treatment during their deportation process, challenging both their human dignity and rights. He emphasized that while the immediate concern revolves around the overseas treatment of Indians, it also raises broader questions about India's diplomatic stance on human rights.

The absence of a strong response from the Indian Government, particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been met with criticism both within India and internationally. Gogoi articulated a growing perception of governmental indifference to the rights and dignity of Indian nationals abroad, citing the ongoing silence as incongruent with India's values of justice and compassion.

The controversy follows the arrival of a US Air Force plane in Amritsar, carrying Indian citizens allegedly involved in illegal migration to the US. A US Embassy spokesperson reiterated the enforcement of stringent border laws and advised against illegal migration, reinforcing a firm stance on immigration issues.

