Return of the 33: Gujarat's Deported Immigrants Arrive Home

A plane carrying 33 deported Indian immigrants from Gujarat arrived at Ahmedabad airport. These individuals were part of a group of 104 deported from the US due to illegal immigration. After landing, they were taken to their native places in Gujarat. They refrained from speaking to the media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:17 IST
A flight carrying 33 deported immigrants from Gujarat touched down at Ahmedabad airport early Thursday. These individuals were part of a broader group of 104 Indians expelled from the US because of illegal immigration, as confirmed by local officials.

Upon arrival, the deported individuals, which included women and children, were rapidly relocated to their native regions in Gujarat using police transportation. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, R D Oza, emphasized this logistical effort to reporters stationed at the airport.

A majority hailed from districts like Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, Vadodara, and Kheda, despite efforts from the media to elicit comments from them, they opted to remain silent. Meanwhile, family members expressed surprise about their travels, while former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel expressed empathy, highlighting their search for career opportunities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

