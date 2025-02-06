Left Menu

Trump's WHO Reform Plan: U.S. Leadership Gamble

The Trump administration is considering reforming the World Health Organization by placing an American at its helm. This is part of a plan to reform the WHO before the U.S. completes its withdrawal from the agency, a move sparked by criticisms of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

06-02-2025
The Trump administration is negotiating a significant change in leadership at the World Health Organization (WHO), proposing to place an American in charge of the global health agency. This comes as Trump considers reform as a condition for the U.S. to remain a part of the WHO.

Upon taking office, Trump swiftly issued an executive order to exit the WHO, criticizing its pandemic response and accusing it of being overly influenced by other nations. Insiders reveal that discussions around reform have been ongoing, though it's unclear if further recommendations will be pursued.

Proposed reforms aim to bring in a U.S. special envoy to oversee these changes by 2025. WHO officials contest these claims, highlighting their ongoing reforms to bolster independence and transparency. The debate raises questions about the future of U.S. participation in the global health body.

