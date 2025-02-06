Germany's Financial Shift: New Parliament, New Policies

Germany's financial landscape stands on the brink of transformation as the country prepares for parliamentary elections on February 23. Key political parties are revealing their finance-oriented platforms, potentially impacting the industry significantly.

The far-right Alternative for Germany, currently second in the polls, seeks to dismantle eurozone ties and deregulate cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats propose high taxes for the ultra-wealthy, aligning with G20 commitments.

The CDU/CSU alliance, led by Friedrich Merz, aims to boost Germany as a finance leader, preserving traditional banking while fostering venture capital growth through tax incentives. The outcome of these elections may crucially influence Europe’s economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)