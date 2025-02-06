Left Menu

Lu Shaye Appointed as Key Diplomat for Europe Amid Shifting China-EU Relations

China's foreign ministry appoints Lu Shaye, known for his combative diplomatic style, as the special representative for European affairs. The appointment comes at a critical time for China-EU relations, particularly in the wake of trade tensions and global challenges, indicating a strategic move to stabilize and improve ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:20 IST
Lu Shaye Appointed as Key Diplomat for Europe Amid Shifting China-EU Relations
Lu Shaye

In a strategic move to stabilize its international relations, China has appointed Lu Shaye as its special representative for European affairs, the foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday. Lu, who is known for his assertive style as the former Chinese ambassador to France, will now focus on strengthening China-EU ties.

Lu Shaye, 60, has previously stirred controversy with statements that challenged international norms, particularly regarding ex-Soviet states. His task is to promote dialogue and cooperation with Europe, a necessary mission given recent strains between China, Europe, and the U.S., particularly after tariffs and political disagreements.

The appointment reflects Beijing's intent to mend relations with Brussels, as Chinese officials express a readiness to tackle global challenges together. This diplomatic effort comes after European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, indicated a willingness to reassess their approach to China amid trade and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025