Lu Shaye Appointed as Key Diplomat for Europe Amid Shifting China-EU Relations

In a strategic move to stabilize its international relations, China has appointed Lu Shaye as its special representative for European affairs, the foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday. Lu, who is known for his assertive style as the former Chinese ambassador to France, will now focus on strengthening China-EU ties.

Lu Shaye, 60, has previously stirred controversy with statements that challenged international norms, particularly regarding ex-Soviet states. His task is to promote dialogue and cooperation with Europe, a necessary mission given recent strains between China, Europe, and the U.S., particularly after tariffs and political disagreements.

The appointment reflects Beijing's intent to mend relations with Brussels, as Chinese officials express a readiness to tackle global challenges together. This diplomatic effort comes after European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, indicated a willingness to reassess their approach to China amid trade and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)