The Lumbardhi cinema in Prizren, Kosovo, renowned for showcasing international films and hosting a documentary festival, faces an uncertain future. Its planned renovations are halted after the European Union canceled a crucial €1.5 million grant due to political tensions between the EU and Kosovo.

The EU imposed funding cuts citing Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti's role in stoking ethnic tensions, especially in the Serb-majority northern regions. These tensions have affected over a dozen projects worth at least €150 million, adding economic strain to Europe's poorest nation just before its February elections.

Amid political divisions, Kosovo's PM Kurti continues aggressive policies against Serbia, causing isolation from international allies. Community members, such as local resident Sanije Thaci, express frustration over stalled essential services and deteriorating living conditions, emphasizing the urgent need for resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)