Deportation Debate: Owaisi Criticizes Government Amid Rising Unemployment

Amidst heated debates over the deportation of Indian nationals from the US, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlights the plight of undocumented immigrants. The incident exposes India's unemployment crisis as opposition demands answers from the government. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:45 IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of controversy surrounding the deportation of Indian nationals allegedly residing illegally in the United States, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has cited reports indicating the presence of 675,000 undocumented Indian immigrants in the US, with 18,000 on a final deportation list. Owaisi emphasized the potential impact on remittances and urged the government to devise a strategy for the affected individuals.

Criticizing the government, Owaisi questioned the narrative of India's elevation to a superpower by BJP leadership, pointing to the disrespectful repatriation of these immigrants. He connected the issue to the broader unemployment crisis, claiming that 45% of Indian youth are jobless, leading many to undertake perilous journeys via multiple countries in search of better opportunities. Owaisi demanded accountability from the government regarding the high unemployment rate.

The deportation incident also sparked protests in the Indian Parliament, with opposition parties demanding a discussion. Following the deportation of over 100 individuals, both houses experienced adjournments. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha, while Congress MPs have filed adjournment notices for an urgent debate.

