AAP Defiant as Exit Polls Spark Controversy Ahead of Delhi Results

In the wake of contentious exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday dismissed their relevance, asserting that the final results would confirm Arvind Kejriwal's continued leadership in Delhi. Bharadwaj criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) reliance on these polls to project a premature victory.

Bharadwaj also accused constitutional institutions in India, such as the Election Commission, of functioning under the influence of the ruling government, undermining the country's democratic foundations. AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang joined these criticisms, expressing confidence that the electorate would endorse AAP's decade-long achievements over BJP's alleged political manipulation.

Amid varying exit poll predictions, some suggest a BJP advantage while others foresee a tight race between AAP and BJP. Different polls forecast BJP winning anywhere from 18 to 60 assembly seats, with predictions of AAP securing between 21 and 52 seats. The official results of the Delhi assembly elections are set to be declared on February 8.

