Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over US Deportation of Indian Nationals

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a strong rebuke to the Central government following the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals from the United States. She questioned the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, asking why Modi allowed the deportation to occur.

In a video released by the All India Congress Committee, Vadra remarked on the purported friendship between Trump and Modi, challenging the Prime Minister on his failure to prevent the incident. She criticized the deportation process, emphasizing that India could have deployed its own aircraft to return the deportees.

Vadra questioned, "Couldn't we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans are treated, being sent back in handcuffs and shackles?... Both the External Affairs Minister and the Prime Minister should respond." Opposition MPs, meanwhile, staged a protest in Parliament demanding a discussion on the deportation issue.

Among the demonstrators was Amritsar's Congress MP Gurujit Singh Aujla, who wore handcuffs to symbolize his protest. He articulated his disapproval of how the deportees were handled, asserting that a commercial flight should have been arranged. Other leaders, including Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, joined the protest outside Parliament, donning handcuffs to decry the alleged inhuman treatment.

Placards at the protest read "humans, not prisoners," as Congress filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging a debate on the deportations. The motion implored the House to tackle the issue to prevent further indignity to Indian citizens. Proceedings were disrupted and adjourned until 2 p.m. following the uproar. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)