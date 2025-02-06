High-Stakes Showdown: Philippines’ Impeachment Trial of Vice President Sara Duterte

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will commence in the Philippine Senate after Congress reopens in June, Senate President Francis Escudero announced Thursday. The trial follows accusations of large-scale corruption, plotting to assassinate the president, and not condemning China's assertive actions in the South China Sea.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the impeachment, with over 215 out of more than 300 lawmakers signing the complaint. This swift process intensifies political tensions between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose allies supported the move.

Critics argue that the Senate is slow to pursue accountability, but steps are being taken to ensure a fair trial. With memories of past volatile impeachment trials, all eyes are on whether Duterte will be removed from office and banned for life.

(With inputs from agencies.)