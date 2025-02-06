Left Menu

Outrage Over Deportation: Indian Youth Congress and Opposition MPs Protest

Indian Youth Congress and opposition MPs, including high-profile leaders, protest against the deportation of Indian immigrants from the U.S. They demand answers from the government regarding the treatment of deportees, and seek a parliamentary discussion on the issue. The U.S. enforces strict immigration laws amid rising tensions.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:06 IST
Outrage Over Deportation: Indian Youth Congress and Opposition MPs Protest
Delhi police detain members of Indian Youth Congress (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic display of dissent, members of the Indian Youth Congress were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday as they protested against the Central government. The protest was in response to the deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the United States, an issue that has sparked outrage among opposition MPs.

Leading the charge, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla expressed his indignation, remarking on the harsh treatment faced by deportees, who were reportedly handcuffed and shackled during their return. Aujla criticized the government for not arranging a commercial flight to bring back the citizens in a dignified manner, despite prior knowledge of the deportation.

The protest saw participation from key opposition figures like Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav. Holding placards reading "humans, not prisoners," they stood outside Parliament to draw attention to what they termed as inhuman treatment of Indian citizens. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded answers from the government, questioning the lack of action to prevent such humiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

