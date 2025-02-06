Congress Challenges Government Over Alleged Inhumane Deportation of Indians from US

In a recent development, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has voiced strong concern over the deportation of more than 100 Indian nationals from the United States, who were reportedly living there illegally. Surjewala criticized the Indian government's silence and emphasized the harsh conditions the deportees endured, including being chained for 40 hours and denied the use of toilets.

Highlighting data, Surjewala noted that over 7.25 lakh Indians moved to the US driven by unmet government promises in India. He pointed out a significant lack of jobs, holding the Modi administration accountable for an unemployment rate of 40%. Surjewala criticized the government's response, demanding dignified repatriation and local employment opportunities for these citizens, who he insists are not criminals.

Echoing Surjewala's statements, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the deportation and questioned the friendly ties between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump given the circumstances. She suggested that India could have used its own aircraft for the deportees, highlighting the inhumanity of their treatment. Congress and opposition members, including Gurujit Singh Aujla, protested in Parliament, demanding a debate on the issue.

