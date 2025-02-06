Left Menu

Political Fireworks: Kerala CM's 'Bomb' Remark Ruffles Feathers

Kerala's political scene heated up as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan referred to Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as a 'bomb' for the next CM post. Congress retorted, highlighting internal issues within CPI(M). Opposition leader V D Satheesan urged Vijayan to focus on CPI(M)'s internal conflicts instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:48 IST
The political landscape in Kerala witnessed heightened tensions after the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, branded senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as a 'bomb' amid speculations of him being the next chief ministerial candidate.

On Thursday, the Congress party retaliated, dismissing Vijayan's remarks and highlighting internal disputes within the CPI(M), the party led by Vijayan. V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, criticized the chief minister's comments, underscoring the lack of consensus within CPI(M) during past elections.

Chennithala, maintaining a diplomatic stance, emphasized Congress's unity leading up to the panchayat elections, asserting that the real 'bomb' exists within CPI(M), not his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

