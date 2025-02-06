Political Fireworks: Kerala CM's 'Bomb' Remark Ruffles Feathers

The political landscape in Kerala witnessed heightened tensions after the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, branded senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as a 'bomb' amid speculations of him being the next chief ministerial candidate.

On Thursday, the Congress party retaliated, dismissing Vijayan's remarks and highlighting internal disputes within the CPI(M), the party led by Vijayan. V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, criticized the chief minister's comments, underscoring the lack of consensus within CPI(M) during past elections.

Chennithala, maintaining a diplomatic stance, emphasized Congress's unity leading up to the panchayat elections, asserting that the real 'bomb' exists within CPI(M), not his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)