Congress leaders meet Pune top cop, seek strict action in spokesperson assault case

A delegation of Congress leaders on Tuesday met Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, a day after a party spokesperson was allegedly assaulted by right-wing activists, and demanded strict action. On Monday, Pune Congress spokesperson Hanumant Pawar accused a TV debate participant, Tushar Damgude and his five aides of assaulting him outside a Marathi news channel's office in the Swargate area, following a dispute during the discussion. Pawar alleged that Damgude threatened him by showing a revolver strapped to his waist. Police have registered an FIR against Damgude and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. During a meeting with the police commissioner, Congress leaders also cited the recent violent confrontation involving BJP and Congress workers outside the Congress Bhavan and urged the police chief to convene an all-party meeting to ensure such incidents don't recur. ''We submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner and sought strict action against those involved in attacking Pawar. Instead of arresting Damgude and others, police let them off after serving a notice,'' said Congress leader Prashant Jagtap. He alleged that the recent incident outside Congress Bhavan and the attack on Pawar reflect the BJP's ''increasing high-handedness'' in the city and the harassment of the opposition. Meanwhile, Damgude told reporters that Pawar had used abusive language against him during a recent TV debate. ''Yesterday, after the debate, he used objectionable words. When I sought an explanation, he reiterated the same, which led to the incident,'' he said. Damgude acknowledged that he possesses a licensed firearm but refuted Pawar's allegation that he threatened him with the weapon.

