Left Menu

Congress leaders meet Pune top cop, seek strict action in spokesperson assault case

Police have registered an FIR against Damgude and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita BNS and the Arms Act. During a meeting with the police commissioner, Congress leaders also cited the recent violent confrontation involving BJP and Congress workers outside the Congress Bhavan and urged the police chief to convene an all-party meeting to ensure such incidents dont recur.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:20 IST
Congress leaders meet Pune top cop, seek strict action in spokesperson assault case
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Congress leaders on Tuesday met Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, a day after a party spokesperson was allegedly assaulted by right-wing activists, and demanded strict action. On Monday, Pune Congress spokesperson Hanumant Pawar accused a TV debate participant, Tushar Damgude and his five aides of assaulting him outside a Marathi news channel's office in the Swargate area, following a dispute during the discussion. Pawar alleged that Damgude threatened him by showing a revolver strapped to his waist. Police have registered an FIR against Damgude and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. During a meeting with the police commissioner, Congress leaders also cited the recent violent confrontation involving BJP and Congress workers outside the Congress Bhavan and urged the police chief to convene an all-party meeting to ensure such incidents don't recur. ''We submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner and sought strict action against those involved in attacking Pawar. Instead of arresting Damgude and others, police let them off after serving a notice,'' said Congress leader Prashant Jagtap. He alleged that the recent incident outside Congress Bhavan and the attack on Pawar reflect the BJP's ''increasing high-handedness'' in the city and the harassment of the opposition. Meanwhile, Damgude told reporters that Pawar had used abusive language against him during a recent TV debate. ''Yesterday, after the debate, he used objectionable words. When I sought an explanation, he reiterated the same, which led to the incident,'' he said. Damgude acknowledged that he possesses a licensed firearm but refuted Pawar's allegation that he threatened him with the weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tariffs

CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump...

 Global
2
J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family members after post-mortem

J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family memb...

 India
3
Mizoram govt sacks 29 employees over proxy hiring

Mizoram govt sacks 29 employees over proxy hiring

 India
4
Jammu leads in pendency among J-K districts with nearly 80,000 cases, 3.89 lakh pending statewide

Jammu leads in pendency among J-K districts with nearly 80,000 cases, 3.89 l...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026