Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: The Deportation Debate
Chaos erupted in Lok Sabha over the deportation of Indians from the US. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue, reiterating the need for a crackdown on illegal migration. Despite attempts to restore order, the opposition's protests led to repeated adjournments.
The Lok Sabha witnessed heated protests today concerning the deportation of Indians from the United States, forcing several adjournments. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the house, seeking cooperation in tackling illegal migration issues.
Amid shouts and slogans, Jaishankar assured the parliament that dialogues with the US are ongoing to ensure the fair treatment of deportees while underscoring the need for stringent measures against illegal immigration networks.
Despite Speaker Om Birla's efforts to manage the disorder, the protests escalated, prompting recesses. The session eventually resumed, highlighting the pressing diplomatic and policy challenges faced by the government.
