Political Tensions Erupt Over District Dissolutions in Rajasthan Assembly

The Rajasthan Assembly saw uproar over the BJP government's dissolution of certain new districts, resulting in an adjournment during Zero Hour. Congress MLAs criticized the decision as politically motivated. The government defended its authority and transparency, leading to opposition walkouts and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:42 IST
The Rajasthan Assembly was engulfed in chaos on Thursday amid disputes concerning the BJP government's decision to dissolve some newly-formed districts, a move which led to the House's adjournment during Zero Hour. Two Congress MLAs, Suresh Modi and Ramkesh Meena, highlighted their objections, accusing the ruling party of political bias.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel defended the government's actions, asserting its complete authority in creating or abolishing districts, while maintaining the decision was made with transparency and fairness. Despite this, the Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, questioned the validity of the minister's response, emphasizing the lack of factual clarity.

The assembly's session descended into uproar as opposition members demanded clarity over the criteria used in dissolving districts. Speaker Vasudev Devnani's adjournment led to further protests, culminating in an eventual walkout by opposition members once their calls for answers continued to be dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

