Bangladesh Protests Against Hasina's Claims
Bangladesh has lodged a strong protest with India against statements made by ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The statements allegedly incite instability in Bangladesh. The Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Hasina's remarks during her stay in India, seeing them as hostile acts against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has taken diplomatic action by lodging a protest with India over what it describes as false and fabricated statements made by Sheikh Hasina, a former prime minister, during her stay in India. The protest underscores the tensions sparked by her comments.
The Foreign Ministry in Bangladesh claims that Hasina's remarks, broadcast on social media, call for resistance against the current regime in Bangladesh. These statements are viewed as instigating instability within the country, prompting a strong response.
Handed to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the protest note articulates deep concerns and reservations over Hasina's actions, which are considered hostile to Bangladesh and detrimental to India-Bangladesh relations.
