Bangladesh Protests Against Hasina's Claims

Bangladesh has taken diplomatic action by lodging a protest with India over what it describes as false and fabricated statements made by Sheikh Hasina, a former prime minister, during her stay in India. The protest underscores the tensions sparked by her comments.

The Foreign Ministry in Bangladesh claims that Hasina's remarks, broadcast on social media, call for resistance against the current regime in Bangladesh. These statements are viewed as instigating instability within the country, prompting a strong response.

Handed to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the protest note articulates deep concerns and reservations over Hasina's actions, which are considered hostile to Bangladesh and detrimental to India-Bangladesh relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)