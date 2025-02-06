Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha Over US Deportation

The Lok Sabha faced persistent disruptions on Thursday as opposition parties protested the deportation of Indians from the US, voicing concerns over their mistreatment during flights. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the house of ongoing discussions with the Trump administration to ensure better treatment of deported individuals.

Due to the uproar, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times. Initially disrupted during Question Hour, the proceedings were halted again at noon and later at 2:00 pm when members protested the handcuffing of deportees during their flight to India.

Opposition leaders, including prominent Congress figures, protested in Parliament against the US authorities' treatment of Indian deportees, accusing the Indian government of remaining silent on the matter. The protests included symbolic demonstrations with handcuffs, shedding light on the perceived humiliation of deported Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)