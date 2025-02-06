Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves Stir Controversy at Home and Abroad

President Donald Trump's recent actions, including international policy proposals and domestic reforms, have sparked widespread debate and condemnation. From suggesting a U.S. takeover of Gaza to reshaping American agencies like the WHO, Trump’s initiatives are drawing significant scrutiny from global leaders and citizens alike.

Updated: 06-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:33 IST
President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of intense domestic and international scrutiny following his controversial proposals and executive orders. His call for a U.S. takeover of Gaza has been met with backlash from world powers including Russia and China.

In another move, Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Jamieson Greer, is advocating for a pragmatic approach to trade, aimed at rebuilding U.S. manufacturing and securing supply chains. California Governor Gavin Newsom also met with Trump to discuss wildfire relief, setting aside past political differences.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration is exploring significant reforms in global health policy, targeting the World Health Organization. Domestically, Trump is under fire for making unsubstantiated claims about USAID's financial activities and for an executive order seeking to ban transgender women and girls from female sports.

