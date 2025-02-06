Trump's Bold Moves Stir Controversy at Home and Abroad

President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of intense domestic and international scrutiny following his controversial proposals and executive orders. His call for a U.S. takeover of Gaza has been met with backlash from world powers including Russia and China.

In another move, Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Jamieson Greer, is advocating for a pragmatic approach to trade, aimed at rebuilding U.S. manufacturing and securing supply chains. California Governor Gavin Newsom also met with Trump to discuss wildfire relief, setting aside past political differences.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration is exploring significant reforms in global health policy, targeting the World Health Organization. Domestically, Trump is under fire for making unsubstantiated claims about USAID's financial activities and for an executive order seeking to ban transgender women and girls from female sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)