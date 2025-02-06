Political Evolution: Heroes and Villains in Kashmir's Tumultuous Landscape

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the Peoples Conference, on Thursday articulated his concerns regarding Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the Baramulla Lok Sabha member, who has embarked on a hunger strike. Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, has refused food since January 31, protesting his inability to participate in Parliament sessions, though currently under lockdown at Tihar jail due to a terror-related case.

Lone, who faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections against Rashid, took to social media to urge public empathy towards Rashid, despite political differences. On platform X, Lone stated that society must not forget the numerous Kashmiris detained in various jails across the nation.

Lone drew attention to the fact that many Kashmiris have been imprisoned under severe conditions away from their families for years. He emphasized that political narratives are fluid, turning heroes into villains and vice versa overnight, and urged the public to steer the discourse instead of being dictated by it.

(With inputs from agencies.)