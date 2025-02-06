Left Menu

Political Evolution: Heroes and Villains in Kashmir's Tumultuous Landscape

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone voiced concern over Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid's hunger strike. Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, is striking in Tihar jail after being barred from attending Parliament. Lone highlights the plight of Kashmiris jailed nationwide, urging political discourse driven by the masses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:33 IST
Political Evolution: Heroes and Villains in Kashmir's Tumultuous Landscape
Sajad Gani Lone
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the Peoples Conference, on Thursday articulated his concerns regarding Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the Baramulla Lok Sabha member, who has embarked on a hunger strike. Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, has refused food since January 31, protesting his inability to participate in Parliament sessions, though currently under lockdown at Tihar jail due to a terror-related case.

Lone, who faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections against Rashid, took to social media to urge public empathy towards Rashid, despite political differences. On platform X, Lone stated that society must not forget the numerous Kashmiris detained in various jails across the nation.

Lone drew attention to the fact that many Kashmiris have been imprisoned under severe conditions away from their families for years. He emphasized that political narratives are fluid, turning heroes into villains and vice versa overnight, and urged the public to steer the discourse instead of being dictated by it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025