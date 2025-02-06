PM Modi Accuses Congress of Ambedkar Animosity and Political Double Standards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress in the Rajya Sabha, accusing them of harboring longstanding animosity towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He alleged that Congress's attempt to raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans was born out of political compulsion rather than genuine respect for the Dalit icon.

Highlighting past political episodes, Modi claimed Congress endeavored to defeat Ambedkar in the 1952 and 1954 elections due to their irritation with his ideologies. He underscored that despite Ambedkar's significant contributions to the nation, Congress kept him from attaining the Bharat Ratna.

Modi further charged Congress with destabilizing elected governments and spreading societal caste divides for political gain. He praised his administration for granting constitutional status to the OBC panel, an act he claimed Congress had resisted for its political advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)