Left Menu

Greek Deputy Minister Resigns Amid Rail Disaster Allegations

Christos Triantopoulos, a Greek deputy minister, resigned amid allegations of evidence tampering at a rail disaster site that saw 57 fatalities. The crash involved a passenger and freight train collision. His resignation was a response to political pressure and ongoing investigations into the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:53 IST
Greek Deputy Minister Resigns Amid Rail Disaster Allegations
Minister
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a significant political development, Greek Deputy Minister for Civil Protection, Christos Triantopoulos, has resigned following accusations of evidence tampering associated with a catastrophic rail disaster in 2023.

The accident, which took 57 lives near Tempe in northern Greece, involved a passenger train mistakenly directed onto the same track as a freight train. Opposition parties accuse Triantopoulos of unauthorized interference at the crash site, which he denies.

The controversy has escalated, prompting calls for accountability from victims' families and fuelling public protests. As investigations are delayed, pressure mounts on the government amid suspicions regarding illegal materials on the freight train.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025