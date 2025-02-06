Greek Deputy Minister Resigns Amid Rail Disaster Allegations
Christos Triantopoulos, a Greek deputy minister, resigned amid allegations of evidence tampering at a rail disaster site that saw 57 fatalities. The crash involved a passenger and freight train collision. His resignation was a response to political pressure and ongoing investigations into the tragedy.
In a significant political development, Greek Deputy Minister for Civil Protection, Christos Triantopoulos, has resigned following accusations of evidence tampering associated with a catastrophic rail disaster in 2023.
The accident, which took 57 lives near Tempe in northern Greece, involved a passenger train mistakenly directed onto the same track as a freight train. Opposition parties accuse Triantopoulos of unauthorized interference at the crash site, which he denies.
The controversy has escalated, prompting calls for accountability from victims' families and fuelling public protests. As investigations are delayed, pressure mounts on the government amid suspicions regarding illegal materials on the freight train.
