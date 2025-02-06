Norway's Wealth Fund Champions ESG Amid Backlash

Norway's wealth fund will persist in advocating for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues with its portfolio companies despite ongoing backlash, according to a senior fund official. Big Tech firms remain on the agenda as the fund continues its dialogue over important topics, including misinformation and AI responsibility.

The backlash has gained momentum with U.S. conservative activists decrying discussions on diversity and climate change in corporate boardrooms. This trend intensified following the election of Donald Trump, who prioritized reversing federal DEI policies during his initial tenure in office, impacting market dynamics and investor engagements.

Carine Smith Ihenacho, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer, reaffirmed the fund's commitment to ESG being about long-term value creation and financial materiality. The fund maintains dialogues with major tech companies—comprising a significant portion of their investments—focusing on topics like online safety for children, despite its minority shareholder position and necessary diplomatic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)