Spain's Supreme Court has overturned an appeal of malfeasance against Rafael Louzan, the recently elected president of the nation's scandal-ridden soccer federation, halting his seven-year ban. The decision spares the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) from additional embarrassment and the need for a new electoral process.

Louzan's election last December follows a year marked by controversy within the RFEF, stemming from the downfall of ex-chief Luis Rubiales and his former deputy Pedro Rocha. Though Louzan's appeal was in progress before he assumed the presidency, the Supreme Court annulled a prior ruling barring him from public office due to a case linked to a contract for football pitch improvements in Morana in 2011.

The legal body stated that offering a new subsidy after unplanned work does not equate to malfeasance, merely fulfilling an obligation to settle for completed tasks. The federation, currently focused on co-hosting the 2030 World Cup, now continues under Louzan without facing immediate elections.

This week's developments coincide with former RFEF president Rubiales' trial for alleged sexual assault at Madrid High Court relating to an incident with player Jenni Hermoso during the Womens' World Cup 2023. As Spain grapples with sexism in sport, Rubiales maintains his innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)