Azerbaijan's Ongoing Press Crackdown: Journalists Charged Amidst Western Criticism

Two more journalists in Azerbaijan, Shahnaz Beylerqizi and Shamshad Aga, have been charged with smuggling, amid a broader crackdown on media and civil society. This follows a series of arrests linked to Toplum TV's investigation into financial crimes. Human rights concerns persist from Western nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:43 IST
Azerbaijan has charged two additional journalists, Shahnaz Beylerqizi and Shamshad Aga, with smuggling, prompting international criticism of its human rights practices. A court formally arrested them this Thursday after detentions earlier in the week.

The arrests trace back to the shutdown of Toplum TV, embroiled in an investigation for financial misconduct, during which several people, including its founder Akif Gurbanov, were detained. Accused of crimes like smuggling and money laundering, both journalists face serious charges; Beylerqizi could face up to 12 years in prison.

Human rights organizations, including Reporters Without Borders, express concern about the situation as Azerbaijan continues to dismiss Western criticisms as interference, amid a documented increase in media suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

