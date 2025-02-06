Left Menu

Exit Polls Predict BJP's Commanding Victory in Delhi

Exit polls forecast a decisive win for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections, projecting a vote share of approximately 48-49% and 45-61 of the 70 seats. In contrast, the AAP is projected to gain a vote share of around 42% and secure 10-25 seats.

Exit polls on Thursday predicted a decisive victory for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections, with estimates of winning 45-61 seats and a vote share between 48-49 percent.

Axis My India, which accurately gauged the 2020 Delhi elections, projects a 48 percent vote share for the BJP-led alliance, while the ruling AAP is expected to garner 42 percent.

Other polls, like Today's Chanakya and CNX, forecast similar outcomes, with predictions of 49-61 seats for the BJP, indicating a substantial lead over AAP's projected 10-25 seats. The results of the election will be announced on Saturday.

