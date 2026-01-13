Left Menu

Aces and Predictions: $10 Million Challenge at Australian Open

Australian Open organizers are offering a $10 million prize for correctly predicting every match winner in the tournament's singles draws. The 'Bracket Challenge' is a game of skill, rewarding tennis knowledge. The competition is open to Australian residents, with a chance to win additional consolation prizes.

The Australian Open has introduced a record-breaking $10 million prize for tennis enthusiasts who can predict every match winner in the tournament. Dubbed the 'Bracket Challenge,' this skill-based competition aims to enhance engagement among fans by offering them a unique opportunity to participate actively in the event.

According to Tennis Australia's Chief Commercial Officer, Cedric Cornelis, the Challenge is designed to reward tennis acumen rather than luck. Participants are required to submit their predictions after the draws are announced, and the competition is exclusive to Australian residents this year, each allowed a single entry per draw.

Though achieving a perfect bracket might be an arduous task, consolation prizes worth A$10,000 await those with the highest scores. The tournament spans from January 18 to February 1 in Melbourne, setting the stage for this exciting new engagement initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

