Panama's Canal Controversy: A Diplomatic Rift

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, accused the U.S. of lying about canal crossing fees for their vessels. Mulino condemned managing bilateral ties through deceit, expressing his absolute rejection of falsehoods in diplomatic relations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, has issued a blunt accusation against the United States, alleging deceit in recent statements by the U.S. government. The controversy centers around claims made by the U.S. State Department, asserting that U.S. vessels could traverse the Panama Canal without incurring any fees.

In his address to the media, President Mulino did not mince words, categorically rejecting what he describes as management of diplomatic relations through 'lies and falsehoods.' His comments underscore rising tensions between Panama and the United States in navigating international agreements and national pride.

This spat marks a significant diplomatic rift, as Panama remains firm on its stance regarding the sovereignty of its canal, a crucial economic and strategic asset.

