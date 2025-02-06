Left Menu

U.S. Envoy Presses Lebanon to Diminish Hezbollah's Clout in New Government

The U.S. envoy, led by Morgan Ortagus, will visit Lebanon to urge leaders to minimize Hezbollah's influence in forming a new government. Without reform, Lebanon risks further isolation and economic woes. The U.S. stresses the need for a government aligned with reform and devoid of Hezbollah's involvement.

Updated: 06-02-2025 20:08 IST
The United States is sending a strong message to Lebanese leaders through its envoy, urging the exclusion of Hezbollah's influence in the formation of Lebanon's new government.

Morgan Ortagus, the deputy special envoy for the Middle East, will hold meetings with key Lebanese figures, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The U.S. aims to encourage Lebanon towards reform to avoid economic isolation and strengthen its sovereign state status independent of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

