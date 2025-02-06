U.S. Envoy Presses Lebanon to Diminish Hezbollah's Clout in New Government

The United States is sending a strong message to Lebanese leaders through its envoy, urging the exclusion of Hezbollah's influence in the formation of Lebanon's new government.

Morgan Ortagus, the deputy special envoy for the Middle East, will hold meetings with key Lebanese figures, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The U.S. aims to encourage Lebanon towards reform to avoid economic isolation and strengthen its sovereign state status independent of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)