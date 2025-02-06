Poetic Politics: Modi vs. Kharge's Literary Duel in Rajya Sabha
In a lively Rajya Sabha session, PM Narendra Modi used poetry to counter opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism. Kharge had quoted poet Gopaldas Neeraj to attack the BJP, but Modi retorted by highlighting the poem's original context during Congress's regime. Modi quoted Neeraj to underline BJP's narrative.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited session at the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi employed literary flair to respond to criticisms from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The exchange featured a poetic duel centering on renowned Hindi poet Gopaldas Neeraj's verses, initially quoted by Kharge to critique the BJP government.
Kharge used Neeraj's poem to draw attention to India's current challenges, invoking imagery of plunder and darkness. However, Modi countered by pointing out the poem's historical context, stating it was crafted during the Congress's tenure, a fact he used to redirect the critique back at the Congress.
The Prime Minister further reinforced his stance by reciting another of Neeraj's hopeful verses, aligning them with the BJP's positive outlook and invoking the inspirational words of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This literary exchange added an unexpected poetic layer to the political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Leads Massive Roadshow Boosting BJP's Triple-Engine Appeal in Dehradun
BJP workers resorting to hooliganism as party headed to historic defeat in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at press conference.
BJP workers threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, will file complaint with Election Commission: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Political Firestorm: Punjab vs BJP Over Controversial Remarks
Kerala PPE Scandal: Congress Accuses Left Government of Corruption