Poetic Politics: Modi vs. Kharge's Literary Duel in Rajya Sabha

In a spirited session at the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi employed literary flair to respond to criticisms from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The exchange featured a poetic duel centering on renowned Hindi poet Gopaldas Neeraj's verses, initially quoted by Kharge to critique the BJP government.

Kharge used Neeraj's poem to draw attention to India's current challenges, invoking imagery of plunder and darkness. However, Modi countered by pointing out the poem's historical context, stating it was crafted during the Congress's tenure, a fact he used to redirect the critique back at the Congress.

The Prime Minister further reinforced his stance by reciting another of Neeraj's hopeful verses, aligning them with the BJP's positive outlook and invoking the inspirational words of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This literary exchange added an unexpected poetic layer to the political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)