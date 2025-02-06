Allegations of BJP's Cash-for-Switch Plot Stir Delhi Politics

In a dramatic prelude to the Delhi Assembly election results, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to lure seven AAP candidates with bribes. Singh revealed these allegations during a press conference, asserting that BJP leaders had made phone calls offering Rs 15 crore for defection.

Accusing the BJP of accepting its defeat even before the results, Singh noted that some bribes were allegedly extended in face-to-face meetings. The accusations come in the light of polling across 70 constituencies that concluded on Wednesday with results awaited on Saturday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has dismissed these allegations, demanding an apology from Singh and threatening legal action. He linked Singh's accusations to the AAP's anticipated defeat, recalling a defamation case against the AAP's top brass for similar charges. The tension underscores the high stakes in Delhi's political landscape.

