Bangladesh Unrest: Protests Ignite Over Sheikh Hasina's Exodus

Protests erupted in Bangladesh following a speech by Sheikh Hasina, with sites associated with the Awami League and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being targeted. The interim government blames her 'provocative' remarks, urging India to prevent further incitement. The unrest reflects deep-seated tensions over political legacy and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:12 IST
Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh set fire to the residence of the nation's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka. This act of unrest coincided with a speech by the exiled former premier, Sheikh Hasina, sparking unintended and unexpected violence, according to the interim government.

As events unfolded following a social media call for a 'bulldozer procession', furious protesters gathered outside the historic Dhanmondi house, setting it ablaze as Hasina addressed the nation virtually from India. Many Awami League leaders' homes were also vandalized amidst the chaos.

In a Thursday statement, interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus labeled the destruction an eruption of public anger incited by Hasina's comments. He highlighted that the provocative nature of her statements from Indian soil had aggravated tensions, urging India to prevent further destabilizing rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

