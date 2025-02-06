Bangladesh Unrest: Protests Ignite Over Sheikh Hasina's Exodus

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh set fire to the residence of the nation's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka. This act of unrest coincided with a speech by the exiled former premier, Sheikh Hasina, sparking unintended and unexpected violence, according to the interim government.

As events unfolded following a social media call for a 'bulldozer procession', furious protesters gathered outside the historic Dhanmondi house, setting it ablaze as Hasina addressed the nation virtually from India. Many Awami League leaders' homes were also vandalized amidst the chaos.

In a Thursday statement, interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus labeled the destruction an eruption of public anger incited by Hasina's comments. He highlighted that the provocative nature of her statements from Indian soil had aggravated tensions, urging India to prevent further destabilizing rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)