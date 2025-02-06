Senate Commerce Committee Challenges Musk's Role in Air Traffic Reform

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, is seeking the exclusion of Elon Musk from air traffic control reform discussions. This request was directed to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Cantwell highlighted potential conflicts of interest, pointing out that Musk's company, SpaceX, was recently fined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). She also noted Musk's influence in the removal of the previous FAA head, Mike Whitaker.

"It is a clear conflict of interest," Cantwell emphasized, underlining concerns over impartiality in air traffic control reform efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)