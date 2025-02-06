Senate Commerce Committee Challenges Musk's Role in Air Traffic Reform
Senator Maria Cantwell, the leading Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, is urging Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to exclude President Trump's adviser, Elon Musk, from air traffic control reform discussions due to conflicts of interest. Cantwell noted recent fines and actions involving Musk's company, SpaceX, and regulatory bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, is seeking the exclusion of Elon Musk from air traffic control reform discussions. This request was directed to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
Cantwell highlighted potential conflicts of interest, pointing out that Musk's company, SpaceX, was recently fined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). She also noted Musk's influence in the removal of the previous FAA head, Mike Whitaker.
"It is a clear conflict of interest," Cantwell emphasized, underlining concerns over impartiality in air traffic control reform efforts.
