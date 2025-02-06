Left Menu

Iran Assures Transparency in Nuclear Program Amid US Talks

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian asserts that verifying Iran's nuclear program is straightforward, dismissing intentions to develop atomic weapons. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in a nuclear peace agreement with Tehran. Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran's stance against nuclear weapons, emphasizing the ease of verification.

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, confidently stated on Thursday that verifying Iran's nuclear activities poses no challenge, as reported by state TV. This declaration follows U.S. President Donald Trump expressing his desire for a verified nuclear peace deal with Tehran.

Pezeshkian, speaking during a televised meeting with foreign diplomats, asserted Iran's non-pursuit of nuclear arms, citing the country's doctrine against mass killings. He stressed the simplicity of inspection, highlighting that international bodies have verified Iran's program multiple times, with future verifications welcomed.

Trump, having exited the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018, now seeks a renewed accord. This prior exit led to U.S. sanctions and subsequent Iranian non-compliance with the pact's terms. Pezeshkian's remarks align with recent Iranian officials' openness to address disputes with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

