Controversy Erupts Over 'Inhumane' Deportation of Indians from the U.S.

In a fiery rebuke, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati condemned the Indian central government for the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States, describing the treatment of these individuals, who were handcuffed and shackled, as deeply distressing and a blow to national pride.

Mayawati's criticism extended to the government's parliamentary statement, which she deemed a mere cover-up of the incident's severity. The BSP leader urged the administration to address such incidents with grave seriousness, warning against repeating such national indignities.

The controversy comes amid wider opposition outrage, with leaders, including Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, decrying the deportations outside Parliament and pressing for immediate government action. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, however, defended the deportation process as following established protocols without any recent procedural changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)