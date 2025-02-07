Left Menu

Greenland's Independence Debate Intensifies Amid U.S. Interest

Greenland's ruling Siumut party plans a vote on independence following the March elections. The move responds to U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland. While 85% of Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the U.S., Siumut seeks independence from Denmark to negotiate its future freely.

Greenland's ruling Siumut party announced plans for an independence vote following their general election next month, triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in buying the island.

The semi-autonomous Danish territory called for elections on March 11. Key topics include Greenland's push for independence and its relationships with Denmark and the U.S., amid Trump's strategic interest.

Siumut, part of Greenland's governing coalition, intends to use a 2009 law article to leverage full independence talks, enhancing its autonomy. Party spokesperson Doris Jensen stressed the necessity of independence for future negotiations.

Though independence discussions are ongoing, a clear timeframe remains undefined, with expectations for a decision within the next parliamentary period. Parliamentary consensus opposes U.S. acquisition.

A recent poll showed 85% of Greenlanders oppose U.S. integration, with many perceiving it as a threat. Greenland's economy depends heavily on fishing and Danish grants despite rich mineral reserves.

Erik Jensen emphasized informed public decisions on independence, considering welfare and economic impacts. Siumut holds significant parliamentary representation, and the Naleraq party also supports immediate separation from Denmark.

